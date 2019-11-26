Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Staffordshire Police were called to Hollins Grange on Sunday

Five teenagers aged between 14 and 16 have been arrested over an assault on a takeaway driver.

The man was wounded when he was struck in the face with a weapon near Hollins Grange in Talke, Staffordshire.

Officers were called at about 00:40 GMT on Sunday to reports of an attempt to steal his car keys by youngsters wearing hoods, scarves and balaclavas.

The boys, from Stoke-on-Trent, Talke, Tamworth and Newcastle, were detained on suspicion of robbery.

They have been released under investigation.

