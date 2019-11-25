Memorial for paramedic after ambulance crash death

Image copyright Andrew and Lynn Minshall Image caption A memorial is planned for student paramedic Tammy Minshall

A permanent memorial is planned for a student paramedic who died after the ambulance in which she was travelling crashed with a car.

Tammy Minshall, 31, was fatally injured in Needwood, near Burton-upon-Trent, in July.

She is to be commemorated by a metal bench, the design of which includes a silhouette of a paramedic giving treatment and an air ambulance.

Her mother Lynn Minshall said she was "incredibly proud".

Money for the bench is being raised by the community in Stretton, Staffordshire, where Ms Minshall lived with her parents.

It follows a crowdfunding campaign that raised more than £12,000 for the funeral, along with a trust fund for Ms Minshall's nine-year-old daughter.

Mrs Minshall said: "The community said there should be something to remember Tammy by and there [were] various suggestions and then somebody said a bench [would] be nice.

"It's lovely to remember her."

She added her daughter had eventually wanted to work on an air ambulance.

Image copyright Andrew and Lynn Minshall Image caption A design for the bench shows a silhouette of a paramedic giving treatment

Ms Minshall was travelling in the back of the ambulance when the crash happened. She was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where she died of her injuries.

There was no patient in the ambulance at the time. Two other crew members and the car's driver were treated for injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said previously it was "tragic that someone died doing the job they loved".

Image copyright Andrew and Lynn Minshall Image caption Tammy Minshall's mother said she was "incredibly proud" of her daughter

