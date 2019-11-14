Image copyright PA Image caption John Broadhurst was sentenced to three years and eight months in jail after admitting manslaughter by gross negligence

A multimillionaire who left his injured and bleeding partner to die after "rough sex" has lost a Court of Appeal bid to have his jail term cut.

John Broadhurst admitted manslaughter and was jailed for three years and eight months in December. He was cleared of murder.

Natalie Connolly had suffered more than 40 injuries when she died at their home in Kinver, Staffordshire, in 2016.

Judges said the appeal "ignored" his "role in Ms Connell's injuries".

Broadhurst, 41, of Wolverley, Worcestershire, told a 999 operator he had found his partner "dead as a doughnut" at their home in December 2016.

He claimed the 26-year-old mother of one was injured as a result of consensual sexual activity fuelled by alcohol and drugs.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Natalie Connolly died in December 2016

Lawyers for Broadhurst argued the sentence was too long, but three senior judges agreed on Thursday the term was "not manifestly excessive".

Lord Justice Holroyde said they were "unable to accept" that Broadhurst's "gross negligence was of brief duration", adding that the appeal "ignored his own role in Ms Connolly's injuries and intoxicated state".

Some of Ms Connolly's injuries were as a result of her drunkenly falling over and were not caused by Broadhurst, the court heard.

The couple had both been drinking heavily and had taken cocaine in the hours before Ms Connolly's death. The level of alcohol in her blood was five times the legal limit for driving.

Lord Justice Holroyde read statements from her family which detailed the "pain and suffering" her death had caused them.

"This offence has not only ended one life, but has blighted many others," he said.

