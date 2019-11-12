Image copyright Google Image caption Coroner Andrew Haigh said the combination of the volume and speed of traffic, plus the number of junctions, raised safety concerns

A coroner has warned "future deaths" could occur on a road where a driver was killed, unless action is taken.

Andrew Haigh has written to Staffordshire County Council about the safety of the B5017 between Needwood and Burton-upon-Trent.

He called the speed 28-year-old Steffan Evans was driving a "major" factor in his death on 15 January, but said there were still concerns over the road.

The council said it would be responding shortly.

Mr Evans, from Burton-upon-Trent, collided with a car that had just emerged from a driveway before crashing into a van travelling in the other direction, his inquest was told.

He suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene.

Mr Haigh, the senior coroner for south Staffordshire, concluded his death was accidental, at the inquest in September.

He wrote to the council: "There does seem to be a genuine continuing concern over the volume and speed of traffic on this road, bearing in mind the number of junctions there are."

Mr Haigh asked the local authority to consider a further review of the stretch of road to see "if any steps should be taken to improve safety".

James Bailey, of the council's highways department, said: "Staffordshire has one of the safest road networks in the country and every fatal accident is appropriately investigated.

"We always consider the police accident report, as well as any issues or recommendations arising from the inquest."

It has a legal duty to respond by 14 December.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.