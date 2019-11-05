Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Staffordshire PC Jarrett Kinson was jailed after sending an explicit image to a domestic abuse victim

A police officer who sent an explicit image to a domestic abuse victim has been jailed for eight months.

PC Jarrett Kinson, 36, from Staffordshire Police, had investigated the vulnerable woman before sending her a message on social media between March and July 2018.

The response officer, of Garten Close, Tamworth, admitted corrupt and improper exercise of police privileges.

He was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

The force said: "He admitted contacting and sending an explicit image on social media to a vulnerable woman after he attended a report of domestic abuse in his role as a police officer."

The PC, based in Burton-upon-Trent, remains suspended and will face internal disciplinary proceedings, the force added.

"Abuse of position for sexual gain by police officers or staff in any guise is never acceptable," Deputy Chief Constable Nick Baker said.

"It causes harm or distress to the very people we should be protecting and keeping safe."

