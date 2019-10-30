Image copyright Katie Brown Image caption Rob Spray, pictured with his 10-month-old niece Elsie last month, died on 14 October

The family of an England fan who died in Bulgaria are awaiting further post-mortem test results now his body has been repatriated to the UK.

Rob Spray, 32, was in Sofia for England's Euro 2020 qualifier on 14 October when he died.

It is not yet known how he died, which has left his family "in limbo".

His body was returned on Thursday and the South Staffordshire coroner will decide what action to take next once the results are known, police said.

Bulgarian authorities at the time indicated Mr Spray, a West Bromwich Albion fan from Heath Hayes in Staffordshire, was taken to hospital but became aggressive and police were called.

Last week, his sister Katie Brown said the lack of details was frustrating.

Rob Spray travelled to Bulgaria to watch England's Euro qualifier

Cannock Chase MP Amanda Milling said questions still remain unanswered and said she was meeting Christopher Pincher, minister for Europe and the Americas, next week to discuss the case.

"His family deserve all the help and support they can get in this difficult time," she said.

She said she would also lobby the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for further information.

Staffordshire Police said it was keeping relatives updated relatives and hoped to have more information soon.

Thousands of pounds have so far been raised towards the repatriation of Mr Spray's body and for his family.

