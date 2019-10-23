Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The show has been held at Birchall Playing Fields since 1963

An agricultural event that has been running for more than 50 years is to end following falls in attendance and revenues during the last two years.

Leek & District Show said visitor numbers went down by an estimated 5,000, after poor weather in July.

The committee was "extremely reluctant and sad" to accept it had become "unviable" to carry on, it added.

The show has been held annually at Birchall Playing Fields, Leek, since 1963, with the exception of 2001.

The show had to be cancelled that year due to the foot-and-mouth outbreak.

In 2018, refunds had to be made to "a large number of show class entrants", after officials deemed sections of the grounds to be unsafe for animals on show day.

The show said this was "not a decision we have taken lightly", adding: "Our hearts go out to all those who have helped to make it the huge family success it has been over the years."

Chairman Allan Pickering said the annual cost of putting it on was in excess of £80,000.

This year's fall in attendance, which could "only be attributed to bad weather on the day", left "an impossible position financially", particularly after the loss of revenue last year, he added.

Mr Pickering stated: "I would like to thank everyone - our sponsors, suppliers, supporters, patrons, Committee members, visitors and the whole local community - who have been involved in Leek & District Show over the years for their tireless efforts and dedication."

