Image copyright Family handout Image caption Evha Jannath fell out of a circular boat on the Splash Canyon attraction

The operator of a theme park where an 11-year-old girl died after falling from a ride is to be prosecuted under health and safety laws.

Evha Jannath, 11, from Leicester, was on a school trip when she fell from the Splash Canyon ride at Drayton Manor on 9 May 2017 and died of chest injuries.

Staffordshire-based Drayton Manor Park Ltd will face a charge under Section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The ride has remained closed at the theme park in Tamworth since her death.

An inquest will take place before the criminal proceedings begin, the Health and Safety Executive said.

In March, police said Evha's death did not meet the threshold for gross negligence or corporate manslaughter.

Evha, who was one of a party of children on a school trip to the park from Jameah Girls Academy, died at Birmingham Children's Hospital after being rescued from the water by theme park staff.