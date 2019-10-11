Image copyright Rail Accident Investigation Branch Image caption The explosion was not detected until the train changed ends in Birmingham

An explosion on board a passenger train caused "considerable damage", investigators say.

According to a spokesperson, the empty train was departing Central Rivers service depot in Burton-upon-Trent when onboard electrical equipment exploded in a coach cupboard.

It was only discovered when the driver moved through the train to change ends at Birmingham New Street Station.

The incident is being probed by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

It happened on board a CrossCountry service at about 06:00 BST on 26 September.

