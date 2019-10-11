Image copyright Kim Fletcher Image caption Kim Fletcher and Danny Johnson were on holiday together when they died in Portugal

A UK couple have died while swimming on holiday in Portugal.

Kim Fletcher and Danny Johnson, both 33, from Stoke-on-Trent, are believed to have been swimming in Zambujeira do Mar when they got into difficulties.

A family friend said Mr Johnson tried to save his partner, but they were caught by a strong undercurrent.

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office said it was liaising with Portuguese authorities and supporting the families of the deceased.

Friend Ben Cook, who has known Mr Johnson since they were teenagers, said of the couple: "They've been together over 12 years and were completely devoted to each other.

"It's absolutely tragic. It's devastated everyone who knew them."

He said caves underneath rocks where the pair swam created a strong undercurrent which led to their deaths.

Ms Fletcher was a mother-of-two and yoga teacher. Mr Johnson was a steward at Stoke City FC, Mr Cook said.

A Foreign & Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: "Our staff are supporting the families of a British man and woman following their deaths in Zambujeira do Mar, Portugal and are in contact with the Portuguese authorities."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.