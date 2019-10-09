Image caption Other trees along the trail will be inspected after the man's death

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man who was killed by a falling tree.

Neville Scattergood, 58, from Stafford, was killed on a footpath on the Isabel Trail, off Eccleshall Road, in the town, on 3 October.

The hearing at South Staffordshire Coroner's Court on Tuesday was adjourned while inquiries continue.

Mr Scattergood's death is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

A section of the footpath was shut by the county council while investigations were carried out.

