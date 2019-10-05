Image copyright National Memorial Arboretum Image caption Motorcyclists come from all over the country to take part in Ride to the Wall

More than 7,000 motorcyclists have taken part in a charity ride to remember those who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces.

The 12th annual Ride to the Wall has taken place at the the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Following the ride, a service is being held at the base of the Armed Forces Memorial at the arboretum in Alrewas.

Its managing director said the sight of the riders coming to pay their respects was "simply incredible".

Riders arrive in convoy, after leaving one of eleven designated start locations around the country, with the flag carrying party leaving from Drayton Manor.

Image copyright National Memorial Arboretum Image caption More than £900,000 has been raised by the event over the last 12 years

Image copyright National Memorial Arboretum Image caption After the ride, a remembrance service is held at the base of the Armed Forces Memorial

Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said: "This is my first ever Ride to the Wall and the sight of thousands of riders streaming in to pay their respects is simply incredible.

"Today provides a fantastic example of people coming together from across the UK and further afield to pay their respects in their own way."

She added the arboretum was "immensely grateful" for the generosity of the Ride to the Wall "family".

A registered UK charity, Ride to the Wall is organised by volunteers, with funds raised by the event given to the arboretum to support its day-to-day running costs.

To date, more than £941,000 has been raised by the event.

Image copyright National Memorial Arboretum Image caption More than 7,000 people took part in this year's ride

