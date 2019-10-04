Image copyright Zoe Napierska Image caption The 58-year-old man from the local area died at the scene, near Eccleshall Road Cemetery

Organisers of a park run have cancelled the event after a man was killed by a falling tree on the route on Thursday.

The 58-year-old, who is yet to be named, was killed at about 06:45 BST on a footpath on the Isabel Trail, off Eccleshall Road, in Stafford.

Directors of Saturday's run say the decision is about "respectfully" avoiding the area while "clearing up" is under way.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it was supporting a police probe.

Image copyright Zoe Napierska Image caption Police said there were no suspicious circumstances around the death

Officers from Staffordshire Police remain on the scene near Eccleshall Road Cemetery, but say the man's death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Trail users are being asked to respectfully avoid the area while the necessary task of clearing up is under way," said a spokesperson for Isabel Trail Parkrun.

"Out of respect to all involved and our local community, we have taken the decision to cancel this weekend's event."

Staffordshire County Council said the site would be "investigated in due course", but was unable to confirm who had responsibility for it, including the trees.

"We are all incredibly sorry to hear about this tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with the gentleman's family," said Helen Fisher, cabinet member for highways and transport.

