Image copyright Zoe Napierska Image caption The 58-year-old man from the local area died at the scene, near Eccleshall Road Cemetery

A man has been killed by a falling tree near a cemetery.

The man was believed to have been on a footpath on the Isabel Trail, off Eccleshall Road in Stafford, when he was hit by the tree at about 06:45 BST.

The 58-year-old local man was found in cardiac arrest at the site near the Eccleshall Road Cemetery. Paramedics were unable to save him and he died at the scene, Staffordshire Police said.

Police said the man's family had been made aware.

Image copyright Zoe Napierska Image caption Three ambulances were sent to the scene

