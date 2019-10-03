Man killed by falling tree near cemetery in Stafford
A man has been killed by a falling tree near a cemetery.
The man was believed to have been on a footpath on the Isabel Trail, off Eccleshall Road in Stafford, when he was hit by the tree at about 06:45 BST.
The 58-year-old local man was found in cardiac arrest at the site near the Eccleshall Road Cemetery. Paramedics were unable to save him and he died at the scene, Staffordshire Police said.
Police said the man's family had been made aware.
