Image copyright Google Image caption The two pedestrians were hit on the car park outside B&Q at Meir Park

A woman has died and another person was injured after being hit by a car on the car park of a B&Q store.

Officers were called to Meir Park, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 14:45 BST on Tuesday to reports of a crash between a blue Ford Focus and two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, a 67-year-old woman from Leek, Staffordshire, died on arrival at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The second pedestrian received minor injuries.

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands serious collision investigation unit are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dash cam footage to contact them.

Latest news from the West Midlands

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.