A firefighter has been seriously hurt during a training exercise at a quarry.

Two firefighters from Stafford were injured during rope rescue training at Harpur Hill Quarry, near Buxton, Derbyshire, on Sunday.

One remains in hospital with injuries thought to be life-changing, while the other was discharged with minor injuries.

Staffordshire chief fire officer Becci Bryant said everyone at the service was "shocked and saddened".

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service will carry out an independent investigation.

Ms Bryant said: "Our thoughts remain with our injured colleagues and their families and friends at this difficult time...we are working to support them and other colleagues who have been affected by this."

Matthew Ellis, Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue and Crime, said the independent investigation would report its findings as "soon and possible" and supporting fire crews and their families was the main priority.

"The job that firefighters do on behalf of us all is inherently dangerous, and this incident brings that home to us all," he added.

