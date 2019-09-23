Keeley Bunker death: Man remanded after woodland body murder charge
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in Staffordshire woodland.
Police say the body found in Tamworth on Thursday night is that of 20-year-old Keeley Bunker, although formal identification has yet to take place.
Wesley Streete, of no fixed address, did not enter a plea during a hearing at North Staffordshire Justice Centre and was remanded in custody.
The 19-year-old will appear at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.
Although he did not enter a formal plea, Mr Streete's solicitor Jason Holt said during Monday's hearing: "I indicate that the allegation is denied."
Ms Bunker, of Tamworth, was reported missing earlier in the evening of 19 September.
A post-mortem examination on the body, found near the Roman Way area, was due to be carried out over the weekend.
Ms Bunker's family are being supported by specially-trained officers.
