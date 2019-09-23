Image copyright PA Media Image caption Wesley Streete is accused of murdering Keeley Bunker but his solicitor has indicated he will deny the charge

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in Staffordshire woodland.

Police say the body found in Tamworth on Thursday night is that of 20-year-old Keeley Bunker, although formal identification has yet to take place.

Wesley Streete, of no fixed address, did not enter a plea during a hearing at North Staffordshire Justice Centre and was remanded in custody.

The 19-year-old will appear at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Although he did not enter a formal plea, Mr Streete's solicitor Jason Holt said during Monday's hearing: "I indicate that the allegation is denied."

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Keeley Bunker, of Tamworth, was reported missing during the evening of 19 September

Ms Bunker, of Tamworth, was reported missing earlier in the evening of 19 September.

A post-mortem examination on the body, found near the Roman Way area, was due to be carried out over the weekend.

Ms Bunker's family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

