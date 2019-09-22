Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Keeley Bunker, of Tamworth, was reported missing earlier in the evening of 19 September

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Keeley Bunker, whose body was found in Staffordshire woodland.

Police say a body found near the Roman Way area of Tamworth on Thursday night is that of Ms Bunker, although formal identification has yet to take place.

Wesley Streete, of Tamworth, will appear before North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday morning.

Ms Bunker's family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

On Saturday, police investigating the cause of Ms Bunker's death described it as "unexplained."

A post-mortem examination was expected to be carried out over the weekend.

Ms Bunker, of Tamworth, was reported missing earlier in the evening of 19 September.

Staffordshire Police said any information or footage that could help them with the case can be uploaded to their website, anonymously if required.

Floral tributes have been left near to where Ms Bunker's body was found.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Floral tributes have been left near to where Ms Bunker's body was found

