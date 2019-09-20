Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was pronounced dead at the scene in Roman Way, Tamworth

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a woman's body was pulled from water in a park.

The woman, also 19, was found in water in the Roman Way area of Tamworth, Staffordshire, shortly after 21:00 BST on Thursday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said she was confirmed dead at the scene.

Staffordshire Police said the man had been "arrested in connection with her death" but has not given any further details. He remains in custody.

