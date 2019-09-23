We Are Stoke-on-Trent

The mums and artists reclaiming a city's streets

Women are joining forces in the Portland Street area of Hanley to make it a better place to live.

'I like looking after my mummy, it's good'

Three sisters are young carers for their mum who has MS and epilepsy.

How high street doorways have become works of art

Painted doors brighten up Hanley in Stoke-on-Trent.

'Please look beyond our city's poor headlines'

From "you're all on monkey dust" to "Brexit capital", young people are tired of Stoke-on-Trent's labels.

The Stokies who made their mark on the world

How six people from Stoke-on-Trent have impacted our lives - whether you realise it or not.