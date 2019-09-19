Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Mavis and Dennis Eccleston had been married for almost 60 years and were "devoted" to one another, their family said

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said it was right to make an 80-year-old woman face a murder trial over the death of her terminally-ill husband.

Mavis Eccleston was cleared of murder and manslaughter on Wednesday.

She told the court she had given husband Dennis, 81, an overdose of medicine to end his life in accordance with his wishes.

The CPS said it was in the "public interest" to prosecute after examination of the evidence.

Speaking outside Stafford Crown Court, Joy Munns said her father, who had bowel cancer, had been "too ill to travel to Switzerland".

"Our mum did not wish to live without him, her husband, the love of her life, and so she took an overdose together with him," Ms Munns said.

"Our dad would have been devastated at the thought of his beloved wife waiting to find out if, at the age of 80, she would face a life sentence in prison simply for respecting his wishes."

The case has reopened a row about assisted dying in the UK after Ms Munns called for a change in assisted dying laws in the UK.

Comments made on social media expressed support for the Eccleston family.

Trevor Allsop wrote on the BBC Midlands Facebook page: "My heart goes out to this elderly lady and her family and hopefully now they can move on."

Jenny Poole posted: "So pleased about this verdict. It should never had gone to court. Time the law was changed."

In a statement, the CPS said: "There was sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for the offences of murder and manslaughter and it was in the public interest to prosecute."

Dr Gordon Macdonald, from campaign group Care Not Killing, said though the "troubling" case should "never have seen the inside of a court room", it did not warrant a change in law.

"It is... sad to see this being used to try and justify a campaign to rip up long-held universal protections, by treating those who are terminally ill, disabled, or have chronic conditions differently," he added.

