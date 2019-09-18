Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mavis Eccleston denied the murder and manslaughter of her 81-year-old husband

An 80-year-old woman has been found not guilty of murdering her terminally ill husband in a "mercy killing".

Mavis Eccleston was accused of giving her husband Dennis, 81, a potentially lethal dose of prescription medicine without his knowledge.

She told Stafford Crown Court they both intended to take their own lives. Jurors heard she had also taken an overdose but survived.

Mrs Eccleston was also cleared of manslaughter after a two-week trial.

The court heard she wrote a note saying the couple both wished to end their lives.

But they were found by family members at their bungalow in Huntington, near Cannock in Staffordshire, on 19 February last year.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mavis and Dennis Eccleston were found at their home in February 2018

