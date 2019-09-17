Image caption Injured PC Claire Bond is looking ahead to a "big achievement"

A police officer run over by a car she tried to stop ploughing into runners is to take part in the same race at which she was seriously hurt a year ago.

PC Claire Bond was on duty when she was deliberately pinned against a fence by the BMW's drug dealer driver during the Stafford 10k in September last year.

She broke a leg and kneecap and was still on crutches when her attacker was jailed earlier this month.

PC Bond plans to walk the final kilometre in the 2019 event on Sunday.

She said it would be a "big achievement" to participate after being hurt when she was dragged along a stretch of road - an ordeal in which the mother of four believed she would die.

"I didn't want to reach the anniversary and be sad about it or negative in any way," said PC Bond, who had three operations and faces a long road to recovery.

"What better way to turn any negative feelings into positive feelings and what better way than to walk over the line?

"If I could do that it would be a big achievement."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption PC Bond suffered a broken knee cap and leg in the attack

On 2 September this year, Gurajdeep Malhi was jailed for 12 years and nine months, having admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

When she was hurt, PC Bond was responding to reports a car had crashed into a garage in Coton Fields, near the route of the race on 23 September 2018.

Malhi had smashed into several parked cars in a rented car while trying to flee from a police patrol vehicle. He was on licence for committing a similar offence.

The officer tried to grab the keys from the BMW and punched Malhi in the face, telling the BBC in June she knew she had to stop him driving "because if he got through, he was going to be just driving straight into the 10k run".

But while race entrants were unharmed, she was trapped against a fence and dragged along the road for about 6ft (2m).

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Gurajdeep Malhi was jailed for 12 years and nine months

PC Bond, who will be alongside her husband Darren and colleagues, is raising money for charity Care of Police Survivors.

Supt Carl Ratcliffe, from the Staffordshire force, said: "She is putting others before herself in taking part to raise funds for such a worthwhile cause.

"Claire continues to make us all feel proud of her determination and courage. We can't wait to see her cross the finishing line."

