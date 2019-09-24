Image copyright UHNM Image caption The centre has one of the best survival rates in the country for adults with major trauma injuries

BBC News is spending the day at one of England's leading major trauma centres.

The unit at the Royal Stoke University Hospital has one of the best survival rates in the country for adults with serious injuries.

We will meet specialist doctors and nurses who save and change lives every day.

And we will hear from patients as they recover in the centre's pioneering rehabilitation unit.

We would like you to be part of our journey around the major trauma centre by sending us questions to put to the experts.

If there's something you've always wanted to know or if one of our stories spark your curiosity, then fill in the box below and we could be in touch.