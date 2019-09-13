Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kirsty Howat worked as a catering instructor at HMP Brinsford, the CPS said

A prison catering instructor who became pregnant by an inmate has been jailed for eight months.

Kirsty Howat began a relationship with prisoner Liam Moretto, 20, at HMP Brinsford near Wolverhampton.

The Crown Prosecution Service said she also admitted using prison systems to get information about another prisoner with whom Moretto was in conflict.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court Howat, 24, of Newcastle-under-Lyme, admitted misconduct in a public office

The CPS said authorities at the prison in Featherstone suspected a relationship between the two and gathered evidence using a covert CCTV camera.

Howat, of Sudbury Place, initially denied having sex with Moretto.

But, the CPS said, she later admitted to the inappropriate relationship, saying she had "panicked" when she lied about the pair's involvement.

Judge Jonathan Gosling, sentencing, told Howat: "The governor described your behaviour - having a sexual relationship with a 20-year-old prisoner and conceiving a baby in prison - as shocking.

"That is an understatement.

"To force you apart from your young baby is a serious punishment in itself... the gravity of these offences vary enormously, but deterrence is important."

The offences date from 1 February 2018 to 15 October 2018, the CPS said.

Paul Reid, from the CPS added: "This is a serious offence.

"By her actions, Howat has done significant harm to public confidence in the prison system".

