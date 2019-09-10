Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kirils Nemcevs and Lana Nemceva were found dead at a house in Burton-upon-Trent

A husband and wife whose bodies were found inside a house have been formally identified, police said.

Kirils Nemcevs, 31, and 33-year-old Lana Nemceva, were found at a property on Henhurst Hill in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, on 4 September.

Staffordshire Police said Mrs Nemceva's death is being treated as murder, while her husband's is not being treated as suspicious.

A two-year-old boy found unharmed at the house is being cared for by family.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, the Staffordshire force added.

Det Ch Inspector Dan Ison said post-mortem examinations have taken place but results had proved "inconclusive" and further test are required to establish causes of death for both.

"A report is being prepared for the coroner and will be submitted at the conclusion of the police investigation," he said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge members of the public and community not to speculate on the circumstances and respect the families' wishes of privacy to enable them to grieve at this sad time."

Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption Police were called to Henhurst Hill at about 23:00 BST on 4 September

