The death of woman found inside a house along with that of a man is being treated as murder, police have said.

Officers found the bodies of the woman, 33, and man, 31, at a property on Henhurst Hill, Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, on Wednesday night.

A two-year-old boy found unharmed at the house is being cared for by family.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and Staffordshire Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Dan Ison, said: "An investigation into the two deaths is ongoing.

"At this stage, we are not looking for anyone else and a post-mortem [examination] is due to take place to establish the cause of death.

"The man and woman's families have been informed and have asked that they are given privacy at this difficult time."

A cordon remains in place at the scene while forensic investigations continue, the force added.

