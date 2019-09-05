Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption Police were called to the property at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday

The bodies of a man and woman have been found inside a house, police have said.

Officers were called to the property on Henhurst Hill in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

Staffordshire Police said a two-year-old child found safe and well inside the property is being cared for by relatives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.

Image copyright SnapperSK

