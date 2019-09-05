Bodies of man and woman found in Staffordshire house
The bodies of a man and woman have been found inside a house, police have said.
Officers were called to the property on Henhurst Hill in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.
Staffordshire Police said a two-year-old child found safe and well inside the property is being cared for by relatives.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.
Latest news from the West Midlands
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.