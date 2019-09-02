Image copyright PA Media Image caption Gurajdeep Malhi was jailed for 12 years and nine months

A banned driver who crushed a police officer against a fence in his rented car has been jailed for 12 years.

PC Claire Bond, whose leg and kneecap were broken, punched drug dealer Gurajdeep Malhi in the face to stop him driving into runners taking part in the nearby Stafford 10k.

Mahli, 26, from Stafford, fled and was picked up by his girlfriend, who was jailed for two years on Monday.

He admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.

He was jailed for a total of 12 years and nine months

The 26-year-old, of Charnley Road, had also previously admitted driving while disqualified and conspiracy to possess a class A drug with intent to supply.

Image caption PC Claire Bond said she said feared for her life and likened Malhi's driving to him "swatting a fly off his car window"

He was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court, along with his girlfriend Lucy Bullmore, of Morton Road, Stafford.

The 31-year-old was jailed for conspiracy to supply cocaine and dangerous driving after she picked up Malhi with the aim of helping him escape from police.

Staffordshire Police officer Ms Bond, a mother of four, responded to reports a car had crashed into a garage in Coton Fields, near the route of 10k race on 23 September.

Mahli, who had been pursued by police, had smashed into several parked cars.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Staffordshire Police officer Ms Bond suffered a broken knee cap and leg in the attack

Speaking to the BBC in June, Ms Bond said she knew she had to stop him driving "because if he got through, he was gonna be just driving straight into the 10k run..."

"I punched him in the face as hard as I could, saying 'get out of the car, stop the car'...

"He's driven me into a fence... [Later] I've looked down and my legs aren't looking good. They're pointing the wrong way and I just, I just remember crying."

She said she wanted to go back to front-line duties but said her family "aren't keen" on her returning.

In a victim impact statement read to the court on Monday she said feared for her life and likened Malhi's driving to him "swatting a fly off his car window".

Malhi was also given a driving ban of nine years and four months.

