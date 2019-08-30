Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption The woman was not being treated as a suspect, police said

Police investigating the death of a man found collapsed with stab wounds have put out a photo of a potential witness.

Anas Chergat, 26, was stabbed in Josiah Wedgwood Street, Etruria, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 02:40 BST on 23 August.

An image has been released of a woman, believed to have been wearing running leggings, who is not being treated as a suspect.

She was in the area of Josiah Wedgwood Street and Clough Street on the evening of 22 August, it is believed.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Anas Chergat suffered stab injuries in Stoke-on-Trent early on 23 August

The Staffordshire force said it would urge her or anyone who could identify her to come forward.

Det Insp Alan Lyford, from the force's Major Investigation Department, said: "This woman is not being treated as a suspect but we believe she may have information that could help us with our investigation."

Mr Chergat died at the scene.

