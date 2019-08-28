Former Tamworth dance teacher faces sex offence charges
A former dance teacher has been charged with committing a string of sex offences against children.
Neil Harris, 74, of Manta Road, Dosthill, Tamworth, Staffordshire, faces 36 counts of indecent assault.
All the offences, against 10 girls and a boy, are alleged to have been carried out in Birmingham.
The former ballet teacher was remanded in custody following a hearing at the city's magistrates court and will next appear at Birmingham Crown Court.
A plea hearing will be heard on 25 September.
