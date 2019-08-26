Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption The family of Anas Chergat said they were devastated over his death

A man who died after being found collapsed in Stoke-on-Trent with stab wounds to his leg has been named.

Anas Chergat, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene in Josiah Wedgwood Street, Etruria, at 02:40 BST on Friday.

A murder investigation has begun but the circumstances of his death are not yet clear, police said.

Mr Chergat's family said: "We are devastated by the loss of Anas. We loved him very much and he will be missed greatly by all of his family."

They appealed for anyone with information about his death to contact police.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Chergat was found injured outside a property

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.