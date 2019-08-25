Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Betley Court was built in 1716

A blaze that tore through a Grade II-listed manor house is thought to have started accidentally, the fire service says.

About 40 firefighters were called to the 18th Century Betley Court, near Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, on Friday.

All the 20 or so people who live in flats in the building got out safely.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was not yet known exactly what caused the blaze.

It is working with the building's owner "to ensure the welfare of those residents that have been affected".

Many people from the building, which was built in 1716, ended up in the local village hall or were taken in by neighbours.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.