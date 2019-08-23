Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found outside a property at the junction of Cavendish Street and Josiah Wedgwood Street

A man has died after being found collapsed with stab wounds in Stoke-on-Trent.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Cavendish Street and Josiah Wedgwood Street in the Etruria area of the city at about 02:40 BST.

Staffordshire Police said the man had stab injuries to his leg and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation has been launched but the circumstances of his death are not yet clear, police said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene outside a property at the junction where the man, from Stoke-on-Trent, was found in cardiac arrest.

The force said it would not be naming the man at this time but is "working to understand more about [him] and his lifestyle and what the circumstances are that have led to his death".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.