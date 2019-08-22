Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Victoria Anthill seen walking unaided to and from her job

A woman who fraudulently claimed disability benefits while stating she could not walk or wash unaided was working as a business crime adviser.

Victoria Anthill from Staffordshire claimed £10,000 saying she had suffered strokes, PTSD and anxiety.

But CCTV footage showed Anthill, 36, walking to work, she was seen climbing stairs and entered running events.

She admitted dishonestly failing to notify authorities after starting work and was given a suspended sentence.

Stafford Crown Court heard Antill, of Oak Road in Brewood, had also sent letters to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) posing as her GP in support of her claim for a Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

Sentencing her to 12 months in prison suspended for two years, Recorder Martin Wasik told Anthill: "There is significant dishonesty here."

She pleaded guilty to three counts of dishonestly failing to notify authorities after starting work in August 2017, while claiming Disability Living Allowance, Employment Support Allowance and Housing Benefits.

She also admitted a further charge of dishonestly making a false statement to obtain a PIP.

'Brazen dishonesty'

Prosecutor Omar Majid said there was "no dispute" that Anthill had suffered from the ailments she claimed "but the effect on her was demonstrably and grossly overstated".

He said she showed "brazen dishonesty" by going to work after an assessment by the DWP in December 2017, during which she claimed she had a carer for six hours a day, seven days a week.

But the court heard she had "no difficulty" with mobility and the CCTV footage showed her entering and leaving work at the Staffordshire Chamber of Commerce without difficulty and carrying three bags.

"It was found that, somewhat ironically, she was working as a business crime helpline adviser," Mr Majid said.

Saleema Mahmood, defending said Anthill had already returned around £2,000 to the DWP and was paying £50 back a week.