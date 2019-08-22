Stoke & Staffordshire

Attempted murder arrests after Stoke-on-Trent pre-funeral brawl

  • 22 August 2019
High Street in Goldenhill Image copyright Google
Image caption The brawl happened on High Street in Goldenhill on Wednesday evening

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a street brawl on the evening before a funeral.

One man suffered a serious head injury in the fight involving 20 to 30 men on High Street, Goldenhill, Stoke-on-Trent, on Wednesday.

The men met ahead of a funeral due to take place in the city on Thursday, Staffordshire Police said.

A 19-year-old from Stoke and a 21-year-old from Liverpool were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 17-year-old from Salford has also been detained on suspicion of affray.

Police said the injured man was being treated in hospital.

Ch Insp Mark Barlow said: "We have high-visibility patrols in the area and want to reassure members of the public we have made three arrests and a full investigation is now underway."

