Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Thi Mai Anh Ha was also found guilty of conspiracy to produce cannabis

A woman convicted of employing illegal immigrants at a nail bar has been jailed for six years.

Staffordshire Police raided Isabella's nail bar in High Street, Cheadle, Stoke-on-Trent, in March 2017, Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard.

The raid was carried out after officers received information that illegal immigrants were working locally.

Thi Mai Anh Ha, 27, who is Vietnamese, was also convicted of conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Her associate, Tuan Nguyen, 39, from Orford Avenue, Warrington, was found guilty of conspiracy to produce cannabis and jailed for five years.

Both were sentenced on Wednesday.

The court heard Ha had sublet the shop and was living nearby in Prince George Street, Cheadle. The premises was open for business when the raid took place, but there were no customers inside.

Ha's home was searched and following inquiries and phone record checks, links were made with Nguyen.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Tuan Nguyen was jailed for five years

Officers also found a man working in the shop and a woman crouched down beside a toilet, Staffordshire Police said.

The pair were arrested for Immigration Act offences.

The woman admitted perverting the course of justice and was jailed for eight months in July 2018, however the man absconded before his correct details could be ascertained, police said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.