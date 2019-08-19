Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found with serious injuries in Belt Road early on Saturday

A woman found injured at the roadside in Cannock has died in hospital.

The woman, who was in her 50s and from the local area, was discovered with serious injuries in Belt Road at 03:40 BST on Saturday.

She was treated by an ambulance crew and transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, where she passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances around her death which were not yet understood.

Detectives appealed to anyone who may have seen anything or has dashcam or CCTV footage in the area to come forward.

