The injured woman was found on Belt Road in the early hours of Saturday

The cause of a woman's serious injuries remains a mystery, say police investigating her discovery at a roadside.

She was found on Belt Road, Cannock, at about 03:40 BST on Saturday.

The Staffordshire force says she is local, in her fifties, and being treated in hospital where her condition is described as serious.

Detectives are appealing for motorists who may have dashboard camera footage of the scene and surrounding area.

