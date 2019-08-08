Stoke & Staffordshire

Van driver killed in A53 Ashley crash

  • 8 August 2019
Sandy Lane at the junction of the A53 Image copyright Google
Image caption A man died and a woman was seriously injured in the A53 crash

A van driver has been killed in a three-vehicle crash which also left a woman seriously injured.

It happened on the A53 Newcastle Road at the junction of Sandy Lane in Ashley, near Stoke-on-Trent, on Wednesday night.

The man, whose van was on fire, was confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

A woman in a 4x4 was pulled to safety by bystanders who feared her vehicle would also catch fire, it added.

The third vehicle involved in the smash, which happened at about 22:30 BST, was a car.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "On arrival, ambulance staff found a serious collision.

"The van was on fire and sadly, nothing could be done to save a man who was confirmed dead at the scene."

He said the woman, in her 40s, was treated at the scene for serious injuries before being taken to hospital.

No-one in the car was hurt, he added.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three engines to the scene where the blaze was extinguished.

Crews remained until 04:20 BST to make the scene safe.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites