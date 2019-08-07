Image caption Five men were injured, one critically, in the disorder

A further five men have been arrested as part of an investigation into a city centre disorder.

Five men were injured, one critically, in the disorder on Sun Street, in Stoke-on-Trent, on 25 July.

The five men arrested earlier, aged between 24 and 27, were held on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in custody.

It brings the total number of people arrested in connection with the incident to 19.

Staffordshire Police said it is continuing "high visibility patrols" in the area to reassure residents.

The 14 people previously arrested , including a 13-year-old boy, have all been released on conditional bail until the end of August.

