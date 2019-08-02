Image copyright Google Image caption Police and fire services will both be despatched from Hanley Fire Station, it has been revealed

Emergency police and fire vehicles in Stoke-on-Trent are to be dispatched from one building.

Staffordshire Police's northern response team, based at Hanley's police station, are to move into the nearby fire station.

Hanley Police Station is to be put up for sale.

Staffordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) said the move will mean more public money can be "ploughed back into frontline services".

The commissioner's office said the decision to sell Hanley Police Station was made about 18 months ago, as it is in a poor state of repair and does not meet the force's requirements.

It is currently used only for the response team's dispatch, with a desk in the nearby Stoke-on-Trent City Council One Smithfield building for the public to speak to officers.

In March last year, it was confirmed Staffordshire PCC Matthew Ellis was to take over the governance of the county's fire service.

He said the decision for both services to be brought under one roof at Hanley is part of plans to make both emergency services "more sustainable financially through collaboration".

A business case will now be developed, with the commissioners office to support the services through the move.

It said it will also work with all local people and the community groups currently using the fire station to ensure the move takes place "with as little disruption as possible".

