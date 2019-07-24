Image copyright Terry Brooks/PA Media Image caption Eyewitnesses said people were suspended 100ft in the air on Tuesday

Visitors to Alton Towers were left hanging 100ft in the air after a rollercoaster stopped mid-way round the track.

Eyewitnesses said the Smiler ride stopped shortly after 17:30 BST on Tuesday, leaving people suspended for about 20 minutes.

Two teenagers had legs amputated after a crash between two carriages on the rollercoaster in 2015.

Alton Towers apologised and offered compensation to those affected.

The Staffordshire theme park tweeted later on Tuesday evening to say the ride was up and running again after the stoppage.

The Smiler has sensors along the length of the track which will stop the ride as a precaution if any problems are detected.

Alton Towers was fined £5m in 2016 after sixteen people were injured in the Smiler crash the year before.

Vicky Balch, then 19, and Leah Washington, then 17, each lost a leg in the crash.

The theme park made a number of safety changes to the ride afterwards.

