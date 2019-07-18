Image copyright Google Image caption Some barriers on the bridge have to be made to measure, the council says

A flyover that closed nine days ago over safety concerns will not reopen for at least another week.

A faulty joint was discovered on the A53 bridge in Stoke-on-Trent.

Carriageway resurfacing work was completed this week, with repairs to an expansion joint expected to be finished on Thursday, the city council said.

But it is thought adding "made to measure" barriers at the Festival Park flyover in Etruria will not be completed until the end of next week.

The council said on Wednesday it was "on track for the second part of the works needed", which would see specialists on site on Thursday to repair the joint.

A spokesperson said the required barriers were "not available off the shelf", adding: "We anticipate [they] will be made and installed by the end of next week. We will provide further updates as this work progresses."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.