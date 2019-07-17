Image copyright Alamy Image caption Two men in their 60s suffered non life-threatening injuries in the crash

Two men were injured when their light aircraft crashed shortly after take-off.

The aircraft crashed in a field close to Otherton Airfield in Penkridge, Staffordshire, at about 15:45 BST on Tuesday.

One of the occupants was trapped and had to be helped free by fire fighters, according to West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The two men, both in their 60s, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Staffordshire Police said the crash "involved a plane being piloted by a man in his 60s and his 66-year-old passenger, both from Dorset, which is believed to have made a forced landing in a field shortly after take-off".

The ambulance service said the aircraft had "suffered considerable damage" and the men had been taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

A hazardous area response team posted about the crash on social media to say a number of resources had been sent to the field to help.

