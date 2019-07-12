Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Butcher Phillip Gyde was told he will serve a minimum of 18 years and 62 days behind bars

A man who strangled his wife over suspicions she was having an affair has been jailed for life.

Susan Gyde, 52, died in hospital after police were called to the Staffordshire home she shared with her husband Phillip.

Police said Gyde attacked his wife after discovering messages sent between her and another man.

At Stafford Crown Court, the 59-year-old was ordered to serve a minimum term of 18 years and three months.

Police said Gyde, who worked as a butcher, killed his wife in the bathroom of their home in St Chads Road, Burton-upon-Trent.

He placed her body on a bed before phoning relatives to confess.

When police went to the house, Gyde led them to his wife's body.

Police also discovered the couple's then 12-year-old son unharmed and asleep in the house.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Susan Gyde's family said she was 'caring, thoughtful and loyal'

The force said the pair had become estranged and Gyde had discovered messages between his wife and another man.

He confronted her and threatened to throw her mobile phone down the toilet, it said.

The row escalated and Gyde claimed he lost control, grabbing his wife of 18 years around the throat, the force added.

Mrs Gyde's family described her as a "caring, thoughtful and loyal person".

"We always knew that coming to terms with the loss of our sister Sue would not be made any easier regardless of the result of this trial," they said in a statement.

"It's incredibly sad that she will miss seeing her son grow up, and he will not have his mum's wisdom and love to guide him through his life."

