Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The trust which runs Royal Stoke University Hospital will have to provide weekly updates to the CQC

A hospital has been ordered to report weekly to a health watchdog after inspectors raised concerns about patients detained under the Mental Health Act and assessment times in A&E.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Royal Stoke University Hospital in June, although its report on its findings is yet to be published.

Areas of concern have instead emerged in a report by the hospital's trust.

It said the trust was "disappointed" given its "achievements".

The report - by University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust chief executive Tracy Bullock - was presented to Wednesday's meeting of the board.

Worries about detained patients centred on the protection of their rights.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the meeting heard concerns about compliance with the Mental Health Act relating to a patient who had not had appropriate paperwork completed.

On criticism of the time taken for patients to be clinically assessed in the emergency department, board chairman David Wakefield asked whether patients were safe and was told they were.

The report said the trust was committed to working with the CQC to give it assurance in these "important areas".

Inspectors also looked at maternity and outpatients services.

In maternity, the report said, the CQC was "impressed" with systems and saw positive culture, but said there was not capacity to meet increasing demand for elective C-sections and pain scores were not always documented.

In outpatients, it said patient care was good but recording of training and appraisals did not reflect corporate figures.

The visit also highlighted "many areas of good practice", according to the trust.

The CQC is set to publish a formal report and rating for the trust. It has been contacted for comment.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.