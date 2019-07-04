Image copyright @SnapperSK Image caption The ambulance was lifted by a crane on the back of a low loader

A "promising" student paramedic has died after the ambulance she was in was involved in a crash with a car.

The 31-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital and later died after the incident in Needwood, near Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, at about 17:45 BST on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was "tragic that someone died doing the job they loved".

Two other crew members and a female BMW driver were treated for injuries.

It is understood the student paramedic was travelling in the back of the ambulance with other crew members in the front. There were no patients on board.

Investigators from Staffordshire & West Midlands serious collision investigation unit remain at the scene.

"A 31-year-old university student paramedic was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by air ambulance, but sadly died a short time later as a result of her injuries," a Staffordshire Police spokeswoman said.

"Her family will be offered support from specialist officers."

The force is also appealing for witnesses including those especially with dashcam footage of the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service Trust chief executive Anthony Marsh said: "This is an incident that will affect every member of our staff.

"Our staff deal with difficult incidents every day, but to lose one of your colleagues will always make it that much harder.

"We are very lucky to have so many student paramedics who want to work with us and it is tragic that someone who showed so much promise has died doing the job that they loved."

