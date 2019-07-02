Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Carl Storer, 21, was known to the family of the girl he tried to rescue

The family of a man who died trying to help a nine-year-old girl out of a reservoir has said he will be "deeply missed."

Carl Storer, 21, "got into difficulty" when he entered the water at Chasewater Reservoir in Burntwood, just before 18:00 BST on Sunday.

The girl made it out safely, but Mr Storer, from Tamworth, died, Staffordshire Police said.

A family tribute read: "Fly with the eagles. You will always be loved."

Police have confirmed Mr Storer and the schoolgirl were "family friends."

Emergency services including West Midlands Ambulance Service, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Staffordshire Air Ambulance attended the scene, but Mr Storer's body was recovered from the water a short time later.

Image caption There are signs around the reservoir warning people not to swim in the water

"You were a really good brother and you will be deeply missed by family and friends," the family tribute added.

"Rest in peace and fly with the eagles. You will always be loved."

Sgt Fay Mills, from the Lichfield neighbourhood policing team, said: "Carl's family are receiving support from specially-trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this time."

Officers have been "encouraging everyone to avoid swimming in open water for their own safety," Sgt Mills added.

Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council's Cabinet member responsible for Chasewater, said: "We all want to enjoy the warmer weather, but our advice to everyone is not to be tempted to cool off by swimming unsupervised in open waters."

