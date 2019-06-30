Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Chasewater Reservoir at about 18:00 BST

The body of a 21-year-old man has been recovered from a reservoir at a country park.

Police were called to Chasewater Reservoir in Burntwood, Staffordshire, at about 18:00 BST to reports two people were in difficulty.

A 13-year-old girl made it safely out of the water but the man died.

The identities of the people involved are known to officers and their next of kin are being informed, a Staffordshire Police spokesperson said.

The force said they would be offered support by specially trained officers.

Emergency services including West Midlands Ambulance Service, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Staffordshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Police said the coroner would be informed and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Chasewater Country Park and Reservoir is a popular family attraction with walking trails and play areas, with the reservoir being used by boats and water skiers.

On Thursday and Friday, three men's bodies were pulled from the sea off the coast of south-west England.

Two were discovered near Torquay on Thursday and one was found near Prussia Cove, Cornwall, on Friday.

This followed the death of 12-year-old Shukri Yahya Abdi, who drowned in the River Irwell in Bury, Lancashire, on Thursday.

Police said they were treating her death as a "tragic incident" and the girl's family, who live in Bury, said she could not swim.